BMTC to go fully digital to issue passes from September 15

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is set to transition to a fully digital mode for the issuance of daily, weekly, and monthly passes starting September 15. This move aims to enhance the convenience of commuters by providing a hassle-free, cashless, paperless, and contactless pass purchase experience, according to BMTC officials.

Currently, the BMTC offers passes in both pre-printed and digital formats. With the upcoming changes, passengers will be required to purchase their passes exclusively through the Tummoc mobile app, making the process accessible at their fingertips. The day passes will still be available through the electronic ticketing machine operated by conductors, but the digital mode via the Tummoc application will become the standard.

According to a release, to obtain a digital pass, commuters must download the Tummoc app from the Google Play Store, register, select their preferred pass (daily, weekly, or monthly), fill in the necessary details, upload a photo, and confirm their pass selection. Once the payment is successfully completed, the pass will be generated. Passengers are required to carry a selected ID card while traveling and can verify their pass by scanning the QR code pasted on the bus using their mobile phone.

When questioned about the availability of passes for senior citizens and other citizens who may not have smartphones, a senior BMTC official told The Hindu that the matter would be looked into, although the goal is to move towards a fully digital system. “Everyone has smartphones now, and we want to go fully digital in the coming days,” the official added.