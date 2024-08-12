After a recent fire incident involving an electric bus, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has instructed electric bus drivers to take extra precautions during rain. They have issued Dos and Donts for the bus crew for the monsoon season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior BMTC official said, “In the coming days, with the likelihood of continued rain and roads being flooded, we are implementing extra measures to safeguard the electric components of our buses from water damage. We have provided all drivers with specific guidelines on what to do and what to avoid. Drivers have been advised to use their judgement and steer clear of flooded areas. Nonetheless, we want to reassure everyone that the electric buses remain safe, and there is no cause for concern.”

Following the recent fire incident, where an electric bus en route to Goraguntepalya caught fire after breaking down near the Hebbal BWSSB office on August 5, the National Thermal Power Corporation Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited and Jay Bharat Maruti Limited are conducting an inspection of the bus and have requested a week to complete their investigation, according to officials. No one was injured in the incident, as passengers had already exited the bus minutes before it began emitting fumes.

The bus, which had stopped due to inundation of road following heavy rains, failed to restart despite multiple attempts by the driver. Later, fumes began to emerge from the vehicle, and a fire broke out.

BMTC runs a fleet of 300 Ashok Leyland Switch Mobility e-buses, 213 e-buses from Tata Motors, and 90 JBM-NTPC e-buses, all of which are non-air-conditioned. Of the 6,147 buses in the BMTC fleet, 5,643 are diesel-powered, while 503 are electric. The non-air-conditioned electric buses consist of 90 Midi 9-meter buses, 300 12-meter buses, and 113 low-floor 12-meter buses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.