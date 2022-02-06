BMTC temporarily suspends operations of 186 MIDI buses after two buses catch fire in 10 days

With two buses catching fire in a span of barely 10 days, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended the operation of 186 MIDI buses in its fleet. Officials said the BMTC’s mechanical engineering section and technical team from Ashok Leyland, which had supplied the buses, are jointly inspecting the vehicles. Those that are deemed fit will be taken out of the depot and pressed into service.

Buses catching fire in such a short span is a serious concern, officials admitted. The first incident was reported on January 21 when a moving MIDI bus caught fire near Makkala Koota Park in Chamarajpet. The second incident was reported on February 2 near South End Circle. Fortunately, in both instances, passengers and the bus crew escaped unharmed.

“Both the buses that caught fire are MIDI buses and supplied by Ashok Leyland. These buses have been part of our fleet since 2014. We had procured 186 buses from the manufacturer,” said a senior BMTC official.

“All the buses will be inspected to see if there is a fault with the electrical system or any other part of the vehicles. They will resume operations in a phased manner as and when the team finds them fit,” the official added.

A MIDI bus, which is 9.2-metres long instead of the standard 12 metre, has a seating capacity of around 30.

The corporation has a fleet size of 340 MIDI buses of which 186 were manufactured by Ashok Leyland. The BMTC had procured these buses to operate narrow roads and cover interior places in city limits as well as on the outskirts. “After the incidents, we have started holding refresher training sessions for bus crew in the event of a fire,” the official added.

Commuters have demanded that the corporation maintain its fleet. Chethan B., a regular commuter in city buses, said, “Videos of two city buses catching fire have gone viral on social media and it was very scary. The BMTC should make sure that all buses are tested prior to taking them out from the depot. In addition to this, steps should be taken to phase out old buses that are still operational.”