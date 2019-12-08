BMTC takes video route to create awareness about bus lane

Using food and quick restaurant service as an analogy, a theme that most of us can relate to, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), on Saturday released a short video on the bus priority lane on Outer Ring Road (ORR) to reach out to citizens. The video, which has been posted on social media, shows patrons at a restaurant waiting for their food as a young man walks in and sits at a table.

Even before he orders, the kitchen doors open and a waiter holding a tray of mouth-watering dishes walks out. The eyes of all the patrons light up in hope, but the waiter simply passes them by and serves the young man instead.

The message: “Not every time life gives you priority. when it does use it.”

This is part of an intensive awareness drive to make the bus priority lane on the ORR stretch from Silk Road to Swami Vivekananda Road a success. C. Shikha., Managing Director of BMTC said more videos will be coming out over the next few weeks. A second video was released on Saturday evening.

“The videos will mainly be on encouraging people to use public transport, motivating motorists to follow lane discipline on bus priority lane,” she said.

The BMTC plans to use social media to get its message across. “Such videos go viral on platforms like WhatsApp. People share it widely and various active citizen groups help us spread the word,” Ms. Shikha added.

Women’s safety

The BMTC also plans to create videos on women’s safety, and will be utilising the Nirbhaya Fund for the initiative. Volunteers, too, have joined hands with the BMTC to spread the message. For instance, every Friday morning, members of citizens’ groups like Bellandur Jothege stand on a few stretches on the ORR, with placards and posters, creating awareness on the rules.

K.G. Mohan of Bellandur Jothege, an active participant in the awareness campaign, said the bus priority lane was picking up really well. “Even our campaigns are building up and we have got positive response. There is a lot of change that can be seen now,” he said.

Nimbus Express yatra

Citizens for Bengaluru will organise #NimbusExpress Bus Yatra on ORR on Wednesday to encourage people to take public transport. As part of the campaign, people who normally rely on private modes of transport, have pledged to use BMTC buses to get to their offices on ORR.

“Though a lot of awareness campaigns are being conducted by both government agencies and citizen groups, a lot more needs to be done,” said Srinivas Alavilli of CfB.