ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC staff re-purpose end-of-life bus into mobile canteen in Bengaluru

February 22, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The bus had covered a distance of 10,64,298 kilometres before the vehicle was converted into a mobile canteen

The Hindu Bureau

A few employees of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have transformed a scrapped bus into a mobile canteen for their colleagues. The mobile canteen is expected to be stationed at the Peenya and Yeshwantpur depots in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A few employees of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have transformed a scrapped bus into a mobile canteen for their colleagues. The mobile canteen is expected to be stationed at the Peenya and Yeshwantpur depots.

According to a BMTC official, the bus that had covered a distance of 10,64,298 kilometres before the vehicle was converted into a mobile canteen. The initiative was taken by four employees in the depot. The refurbishment was carried out in accordance with the directive of the managing director of BMTC.

A few employees of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have transformed a scrapped bus into a mobile canteen for their colleagues. The mobile canteen is expected to be stationed at the Peenya and Yeshwantpur depots in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The transformed vehicle will serve as a canteen for breakfast and lunch at various locations, including units and bus stops where canteen facilities are not available,” an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing Director Ramachandran R. recently inspected the new food cart, which comes with a tag line — Come, sit, and have dinner. He commended the technical staff for their skills, and encouraged the staff to continue making such pioneering efforts.

A few employees of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have transformed a scrapped bus into a mobile canteen for their colleagues. The mobile canteen is expected to be stationed at the Peenya and Yeshwantpur depots in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The mobile canteen has several features to enhance the dining experience for BMTC staff. “Among these features are seating and table arrangement, a fan to ensure comfort, and a convenient wash basin. Additionally, the canteen is equipped with a reliable drinking water system. The ventilation and lighting systems have been carefully designed, including a glass window on the roof to provide natural illumination and ventilation. Furthermore, both sides of the bus are equipped with additional ventilation and lighting systems, ensuring a pleasant and well-lit environment for users,” an official explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US