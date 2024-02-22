February 22, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

A few employees of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have transformed a scrapped bus into a mobile canteen for their colleagues. The mobile canteen is expected to be stationed at the Peenya and Yeshwantpur depots.

According to a BMTC official, the bus that had covered a distance of 10,64,298 kilometres before the vehicle was converted into a mobile canteen. The initiative was taken by four employees in the depot. The refurbishment was carried out in accordance with the directive of the managing director of BMTC.

“The transformed vehicle will serve as a canteen for breakfast and lunch at various locations, including units and bus stops where canteen facilities are not available,” an official said.

Managing Director Ramachandran R. recently inspected the new food cart, which comes with a tag line — Come, sit, and have dinner. He commended the technical staff for their skills, and encouraged the staff to continue making such pioneering efforts.

The mobile canteen has several features to enhance the dining experience for BMTC staff. “Among these features are seating and table arrangement, a fan to ensure comfort, and a convenient wash basin. Additionally, the canteen is equipped with a reliable drinking water system. The ventilation and lighting systems have been carefully designed, including a glass window on the roof to provide natural illumination and ventilation. Furthermore, both sides of the bus are equipped with additional ventilation and lighting systems, ensuring a pleasant and well-lit environment for users,” an official explained.

