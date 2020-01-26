Bengaluru

BMTC staff booked

more-in

They are accused of submitting fake medical certificates to avail leave

The Wilson Garden police have booked 18 drivers and conductors of BMTC after they were allegedly caught submitting fake medical certificates to avail leave.

The alleged cheating came to light when Smitha C.S., Security and Vigilance officer, verified the records.

In a complaint filed with the police on Thursday, Ms. Smitha said many staff submitted medical certificates to avail leave after being absent from work. The medical certificates had been procured from the duty doctor of Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital.

On being questioned, the staff claimed to have got fake medical certificates with the help of Biradhara, a conductor.

Officials suspect staff of bribing doctors to get fake certificates to avail leave.

The corporation is awaiting the police report to initiate legal action against the staff. It is also checking the authenticity of other medical documents submitted by the staff.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 7:48:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bmtc-staff-booked/article30658774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY