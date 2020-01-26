BMTC staff booked

The Wilson Garden police have booked 18 drivers and conductors of BMTC after they were allegedly caught submitting fake medical certificates to avail leave.

The alleged cheating came to light when Smitha C.S., Security and Vigilance officer, verified the records.

In a complaint filed with the police on Thursday, Ms. Smitha said many staff submitted medical certificates to avail leave after being absent from work. The medical certificates had been procured from the duty doctor of Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital.

On being questioned, the staff claimed to have got fake medical certificates with the help of Biradhara, a conductor.

Officials suspect staff of bribing doctors to get fake certificates to avail leave.

The corporation is awaiting the police report to initiate legal action against the staff. It is also checking the authenticity of other medical documents submitted by the staff.