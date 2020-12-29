BMTC slashes AC bus fare from January 1

To woo passengers back to AC buses, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to reduce fares.
In a press release, the BMTC has said that cost of AC bus fares and passes will be reduced by 20% with effect from January 1. However, there will be no change in fares of ordinary buses and Vayuvajra services operated to and from Kempegowda International Airport.
After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BMTC has been struggling to find passengers for AC buses in the city. The Corporation has a fleet of 860 buses, out of which only 70-odd are operational.
“It has been more than nine months since most of the AC buses went off the road. A majority of the people earlier travelling to Whitefield and Electronics City are working from home, and this is a major factor for reduced occupancy. We are hardly operating any AC buses on these routes, as there is no demand,” said an official.
The BMTC hopes that reduced fares will help to increase ridership in city limits.
The Corporation is planning to run 80 AC buses in city limits from January 1.
