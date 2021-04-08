BMTC serves notices to trainee employees for not reporting to work

Bengaluru

08 April 2021 12:23 IST

The Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to rope in trainee employees to run buses. On April 7, the Corporation had served notices to over 1,400 trainee employees for not reporting to work.

Managing Director of BMTC C. Shikha told The Hindu that not reporting to duty during the probationary period is a violation of service regulations. “We have served individual notices to those trainee employees who were absent. We will wait till evening. If their probationary period is not satisfactory then further action will be taken. The State government has taken a decision to lower the probationary period from two years to one year.”

