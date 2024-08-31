BMTC revises digital bus pass plan amid public concerns

After an uproar by the public, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has backtracked on its Friday’s announcement that it would go fully digital to issue passes via the Tummoc app from September 15. On Saturday, the BMTC said it would continue to offer both digital and pre-printed bus passes.

The BMTC’s plan announced on Friday aimed to introduce a digital-only system for daily, weekly, and monthly bus passes to promote paperless transactions and streamline the commuting process. Passengers would have been required to download the app to purchase and use their bus passes. However, the announcement of a fully digital transition was met with immediate concerns from commuters. Many argued that senior citizens may face issues with technology and that many from the poorer sections may not have smartphones. There were also concerns raised about the use of a private app.

The BMTC in a release announced on Saturday that it would continue to offer pre-printed passes at all bus stations across the city. This decision allows passengers the flexibility to choose between the convenience of digital passes and the familiarity of printed ones.

According to the release, commuters seeking a digital pass must download the Tummoc app from the Google Play Store. After registering, they can choose their preferred pass — daily, weekly, or monthly — fill in the required details, upload a photo, and confirm their selection. Once payment is successful, the pass will be generated. Passengers are required to carry a chosen ID card while traveling and can verify their pass by scanning the QR code displayed on the bus using their mobile phone.

