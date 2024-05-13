ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC resolves UPI payment glitch on buses after commuter complaints

Published - May 13, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After The Hindu reported issues related to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, the BMTC announced on Monday that the problem had been resolved.

The disruption in QR code/UPI functionality on BMTC buses was due to the upgrading of safety and security features of the bank payment app, a release from the corporation stated.

On May 11, The Hindu reported on the inconvenience faced by commuters due to UPI payment failures on BMTC buses, especially on premium buses such as Airport buses. Commuters had complained that the sudden glitch impeded the seamless travel experience many had come to expect. For frequent flyers and daily commuters alike, the convenience of UPI payments has become integral to their routine, eliminating the hassle of carrying cash or scrambling for exact change.

BMTC has now said that the glitch has been resolved, and the facility is fully functional. Commuters can now make payments through UPI.

