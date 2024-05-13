GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BMTC resolves UPI payment glitch on buses after commuter complaints

On May 11, The Hindu reported on the inconvenience faced by commuters due to UPI payment failures on BMTC buses, especially on premium buses such as Airport buses.

Published - May 13, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After The Hindu reported issues related to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, the BMTC announced on Monday that the problem had been resolved.

The disruption in QR code/UPI functionality on BMTC buses was due to the upgrading of safety and security features of the bank payment app, a release from the corporation stated.

On May 11, The Hindu reported on the inconvenience faced by commuters due to UPI payment failures on BMTC buses, especially on premium buses such as Airport buses. Commuters had complained that the sudden glitch impeded the seamless travel experience many had come to expect. For frequent flyers and daily commuters alike, the convenience of UPI payments has become integral to their routine, eliminating the hassle of carrying cash or scrambling for exact change.

BMTC has now said that the glitch has been resolved, and the facility is fully functional. Commuters can now make payments through UPI.

Related Topics

transport / public transport / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.