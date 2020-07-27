BMTC requests Centre to increase subsidy for e-buses

27 July 2020 20:49 IST

Cites high quote from bidder for operation of e-buses

The cash-strapped Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has requested the Central government to increase the subsidy for leasing and operating electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME India II scheme).

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi had met Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar in this regard.

The BMTC has asked the Central government to increase the subsidy amount to ₹1 crore per e-bus as applicable under the FAME I scheme. The Central government had fixed ₹55 lakh per bus under FAME II. The BMTC was allotted 300 e-buses.

Advertising

Advertising

The BMTC maintains that after it issued a request for a proposal under FAME II, it had received an unexpectedly high quote from the private operator of e-buses. The operator had quoted more than ₹70 per km to run the buses. As it was financial unviable, the Corporation had re-issued the request for proposal by extending the contract tenure and increasing assured kilometre of payment to the operator.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the finances of the Corporation as it could not operate buses for a long time, and limited services were introduced after lifting of lockdown.

“This (the pandemic) has caused a devastating impact on our operations due to a combination of lack of revenue and continuing fixed costs, such as salaries and pension to the staff, and repayment of existing loans. Before lockdown, the BMTC was operating 6,500 diesel buses. Post-lockdown, 2,400 diesel buses are operating,” states the letter addressed to the Union minister.

Under the FAME I scheme, the Central government had announced a subsidy of ₹1 crore per bus. The BMTC was supposed to operate 80 e-buses through a private operator who had quoted ₹37 per kilometre.

However, the contract could not be processed due to ‘resistance to the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) mode of procurement’. As the BMTC missed the deadline to operate e-buses, it lost the opportunity to utilise the subsidy in 2018.

The BMTC now wants the Central government to increase the subsidy to ₹1 crore so that bidders can quote less price to operate the buses.