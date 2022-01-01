BMTC removes saffron flags from bus following passenger’s complaint
The passenger had posted images on his Twitter handle
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) removed saffron flags from one of its buses following a complaint by a passenger. The flags had a design of a religious symbol, and had been strung inside the bus.
A commuter posted images on his Twitter handle on December 31 with the message: ‘Safranization spreading vastly in every sector. Communalizing government vehicles will leave a bad impact on its fellow citizens’. He tagged the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister in his tweet.
After receiving the complaint, BMTC removed the flags. A BMTC official said that it was wrong to put religious flags inside a public service bus. “We don’t know who put them up,” said the official.