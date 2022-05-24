BMTC relaxes rules on purchase of monthly pass

May 24, 2022 20:56 IST

Now, city bus passengers have the flexibility of purchasing a monthly pass on any day of the month. The passes will be valid for 30 days from the day of purchase.

In a press release, the BMTC said it has also decided to do away with the rules of BMTC identity cards for purchasing the monthly passes. Instead, the pass holders can travel in city buses by showing Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, passport, and driving licence.

The new rule will come into effect from July. For years, the BMTC had a rule that the monthly pass should be purchased in the first of week of the month.

Director, IT, BMTC, A.V. Surya Sen said, “A decision has been taken to make the purchase of monthly passes a smooth process. When we have many government-issued ID passes, there is no need for a separate BMTC ID. Whoever purchases the monthly pass should hold a government-issued ID card while travelling in BMTC buses.”

The official said that on an average, four lakh people purchase monthly passes to travel in ordinary, Vajra and Vayu Vajra services. He said the sale of digital monthly passes is also promising. Last month, close to 3,000 people purchased digital passes.