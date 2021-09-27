BMTC plans to roll out e-bus service on Rajyostava

The BMTC will operate electric bus as feeder service s to Namma Metro.in Bengaluru .

Bengaluru

27 September 2021 21:30 IST

To begin with, 10 buses will be operated as feeder to metro services

After a long delay, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is likely to roll out the electric bus (e-bus) service from November 1, Kannada Rajyotsava.

To begin with, 10 electric buses will be operated as feeder services to Namma Metro. Under the Bengaluru smart city project, the BMTC will operate 90 e-buses in the city through a service provider.

The BMTC will receive the first electric bus, which has left from the plant in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, in a day or two. The officials are hopeful of receiving all 90 buses by the end of the year.

A BMTC official said: “As per the specifications fixed by us, the service provider is providing the first bus. After completing RTO formalities, we will operate it on city roads to verify if all specifications are complied with. Thereafter, the service provider will send the rest of the buses. There is a plan to formally inaugurate the e-bus services on Kannada Rajyostava with 10 buses.”

Kengeri may be first

The BMTC has been making efforts to run e-buses since 2014.

The first e-bus is likely to be operated in the Kengeri area connecting the metro station. “It will operate on the ordinary bus service routes connecting the metro station. Ordinary bus fares will be applicable to e-buses as well,” said an official.

The e-bus are nine metres long and can carry 33 passengers. As per the agreement, BMTC is paying ₹51 per km to the service provider. The ‘operational cost’ provided by the BMTC includes electric charge, driver, and others. The service provider will operate the buses for 12 years.

The service provider will also be given space at depots such as Kengeri, Yeshwantpur, and K.R. Puram to put up necessary infrastructure that includes charging points. At each depot, space will be provided to park 30 buses.