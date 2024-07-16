BMTC plans fare hike for NICE Road buses

The recent toll hike by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) Road is prompting the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to plan an increase in bus fares for routes using the stretch, particularly from Madavara to Electronics City.

A BMTC official stated that 21 schedules, comprising 150 trips daily, operate on NICE Road. “The new toll rates have been in effect since July 1. We are planning to increase fares on the NICE Road routes by ₹5 owing to the toll hike,” the official said.

Currently, the BMTC bus fare for this stretch is ₹65, which includes a ₹25 toll. Despite the fare increase, passengers benefiting from the Shakti Scheme can continue to travel for free on ordinary buses.

This February, while answering a question in the Assembly, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the BMTC had submitted a request to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd. seeking toll charge concessions. The BMTC runs buses from Madavara near BIEC on Tumakuru Road to Electronics City via NICE Road. An official from the BMTC said that in line with the current policy, the toll expenses are being directly passed on to the commuters.

According to data from the Transport Department, the KSRTC averages a monthly toll payment of ₹10.13 crore, the BMTC ₹1.3 crore, the NWKRTC ₹4.54 crore, and the KKRTC’s toll payment amounts to ₹4.58 crore.

Meanwhile, the BMTC has separately urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to grant concessions for its buses. This request is based on the significant number of BMTC buses that use NHAI highways to travel from the city to areas and villages near the Mysuru and Tumakuru highways, such as Bidadi and other nearby regions. Mr. Reddy mentioned that the NHAI has not yet responded to this request.

