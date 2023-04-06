BMTC operating 396 metro feeder trips between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura stations

April 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has started metro feeder ordinary and Vajra Air Condition (A/C) bus service between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura for passengers using the newly opened Whitefield metro line.

The BMTC in a release on Thursday said that eight ordinary buses (route number- MF FDR-1) and eight Vajra A/C buses (route number -V-MF-1K) will ply between the two metro stations via Benniganahalli. The ordinary bus services will start from 5.50 a.m. from Baiyappanahalli metro station till 10.20 p.m. and from K.R. Pura metro station the service will start from 6.05 a.m. till 10.40 p.m.

The A/C bus service will start from 6.30 a.m. from Baiyappanahalli metro station till 9.40 p.m. and from K.R. Pura metro station the service will start from 6.05 a.m. to 9.15 p.m., according to release.

The ordinary bus service will have 262 trips daily with five minutes of frequency while the Vajra service will have 134 trips, daily with 10 to 15 minutes of frequency. A BMTC official said, “We are exclusively running feeder services for the benefit of metro passengers between two stations. Every day, 7,000 to 8,000 metro passengers use feeder services to reach the metro stations.”

After the inauguration of the line, metro passengers demanded that the authorities introduce a robust feeder service between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura stations. They also demanded the introduction of feeder services from the newly opened stations between K.R. Pura and Whitefield to various destinations.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said that the newly inaugurated metro line is being used by 23,000 to 24,000 passengers per day. The footfall is higher on weekends compared to weekdays. The highest number of passengers (27,544) travelled on April 1 (Saturday) after the opening of the line.