BMTC may lease fleet of electric buses through third party

Electric buses may finally ply on the city’s roads. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has made an abrupt U-turn on its stance to seek the Centre’s subsidy for electric buses in the city. It now appears to be willing to lease the fleet through a third party, which was the bone of contention.

The corporation has approached the Union government to operate e-buses on lease under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India).

Deadline missed

In FAME – 1, the BMTC had failed to receive the subsidy for 150 electric buses as it had shelved its initial plan to lease the buses and operate them through a private player. At the time, the BMTC said that owning and operating the fleet on its own made better financial sense. By the time the decision was taken, however, it had missed the deadline to avail of the subsidy.

As per the notification issued by the Centre on FAME -2, the State-run transport corporation can avail of a subsidy on an operational expenditure model, in other words, leasing the buses. With no option left for the BMTC, the officials have agreed to this. It is expected to receive ₹55 lakh per bus for operating 300 e-buses under FAME-2.

N.V. Prasad, MD, BMTC, said that the interest of the corporation will be protected while reaching an agreement with the private player.

“There were many anomalies in the previous agreement on leasing E-buses, and the BMTC had received a raw deal. That will not happen this time around. The matter will be placed before the BMTC Board in a couple of days for further approval.”

Under FAME-2, the Union government had announced an outlay of ₹10,000 crore. The scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of three years starting April 1, 2019. The Centre is providing incentives for 7,090 e-buses across the country.

Previous trials

The BMTC currently runs 6,500 diesel buses in the city limits. It had a trial launch of electric buses in 2014 in Bengaluru, but was unsuccessful in introducing this environmentally-friendly initiative.

Last year, it had chosen a Hyderabad-based company to operate 150 electric buses. As per the agreement reached, the BMTC had agreed to pay the firm ₹37.5 per km to operate the buses. The former Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna, however, had vehemently opposed the agreement, after which it was shelved.