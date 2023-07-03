July 03, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched Vayu Vajra bus services from various parts of Bengaluru to the newly-opened Terminal 2 (T2) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

A pick-up point has been set up at Terminal 2 for passengers to board the bus. “The bus fare will be the same for both the terminals,” a BMTC official said.

T-2, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022, became operational on January 15. T-2 is handling services of Star Air, AirAsia India, and Vistara.

All international flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be shifted to Terminal-2 (T2) on September 1, according to airport officials.

T2, referred to as ‘Terminal in a Garden’, and has been designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru.