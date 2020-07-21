BMTC, KSRTC to resume services

21 July 2020 22:13 IST

BMTC to operate buses from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday

Based on the government of Karnataka’s decision not to extend the lockdown, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate its buses from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday.

“Initially, BMTC will operate 1,500 services in the city on major traffic routes, excluding containment zones. Services will be increased based on passenger traffic,” said officials, adding that commuters have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate buses to various destinations from the city from Wednesday 6 a.m. onwards on demand basis.

