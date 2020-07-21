Bengaluru

BMTC, KSRTC to resume services

BMTC to operate buses from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday

Based on the government of Karnataka’s decision not to extend the lockdown, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate its buses from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday.

“Initially, BMTC will operate 1,500 services in the city on major traffic routes, excluding containment zones. Services will be increased based on passenger traffic,” said officials, adding that commuters have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate buses to various destinations from the city from Wednesday 6 a.m. onwards on demand basis.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 10:15:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bmtc-ksrtc-to-resume-services/article32153840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY