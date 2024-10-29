BMTC introduces vehicle number option for digital pass validation

To ease commuter challenges, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced an alternative option to validate digital bus pass.

Passengers can now manually enter the bus registration number in the Tummoc app if they experience issues while scanning the QR code, a feature aimed at reducing delays and discomfort, especially in crowded buses.

The digital pass system, launched to promote a paperless and cashless travel experience, has sometimes faced disruptions owing to connectivity problems or QR code issues. Previously, if the QR code failed to work, passengers were unable to validate their pass.

A BMTC official said, “We understand that network issues and other technical factors have occasionally hindered the smooth validation of digital passes. This vehicle number entry option has been introduced to provide passengers with a reliable alternative, ensuring a seamless commute.”

Passengers have welcomed the update, expressing relief at the additional option to validate the pass manually. “There were times when the QR code wouldn’t scan due to technical issues, and it was stressful with so many people around,” said commuter Nandini Prakash from Shantinagar. “Now, with the manual entry option, I feel a lot more at ease while traveling.”

Another passenger, Ramesh Gowda, from Malleswaram said, “This update is a blessing, especially during peak hours. It’s such a relief to know I don’t have to depend solely on the QR code now.”

The digital pass system, accessible through the app, was introduced to enhance passenger convenience by eliminating the need for a physical pass. According to BMTC officials, the digital pass provides a hassle-free, cashless, paperless, and contactless experience for Bengaluru’s daily commuters.

To use the digital pass, passengers need to download the Tummoc app from Google Play Store, register, and select their preferred pass type — daily, weekly, or monthly. After entering the details and uploading a photo, users can confirm their pass selection. Upon successful payment, the pass is generated and it can be verified by scanning the QR code on the bus or, if needed, by entering the vehicle registration number.

