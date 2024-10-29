GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC introduces vehicle number option for digital pass validation

Passengers can now manually enter the bus registration number in the Tummoc app if they experience issues scanning the QR code, a feature aimed at reducing delays and discomfort, especially in crowded buses

Published - October 29, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The digital pass system, launched to promote a paperless and cashless travel experience, has sometimes faced disruptions owing to connectivity problems or QR code issues.

The digital pass system, launched to promote a paperless and cashless travel experience, has sometimes faced disruptions owing to connectivity problems or QR code issues. | Photo Credit: File photo

To ease commuter challenges, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced an alternative option to validate digital bus pass.

Passengers can now manually enter the bus registration number in the Tummoc app if they experience issues while scanning the QR code, a feature aimed at reducing delays and discomfort, especially in crowded buses.

The digital pass system, launched to promote a paperless and cashless travel experience, has sometimes faced disruptions owing to connectivity problems or QR code issues. Previously, if the QR code failed to work, passengers were unable to validate their pass.

A BMTC official said, “We understand that network issues and other technical factors have occasionally hindered the smooth validation of digital passes. This vehicle number entry option has been introduced to provide passengers with a reliable alternative, ensuring a seamless commute.”

Passengers have welcomed the update, expressing relief at the additional option to validate the pass manually. “There were times when the QR code wouldn’t scan due to technical issues, and it was stressful with so many people around,” said commuter Nandini Prakash from Shantinagar. “Now, with the manual entry option, I feel a lot more at ease while traveling.”

Another passenger, Ramesh Gowda, from Malleswaram said, “This update is a blessing, especially during peak hours. It’s such a relief to know I don’t have to depend solely on the QR code now.”

The digital pass system, accessible through the app, was introduced to enhance passenger convenience by eliminating the need for a physical pass. According to BMTC officials, the digital pass provides a hassle-free, cashless, paperless, and contactless experience for Bengaluru’s daily commuters.

To use the digital pass, passengers need to download the Tummoc app from Google Play Store, register, and select their preferred pass type — daily, weekly, or monthly. After entering the details and uploading a photo, users can confirm their pass selection. Upon successful payment, the pass is generated and it can be verified by scanning the QR code on the bus or, if needed, by entering the vehicle registration number.

Published - October 29, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Bangalore / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.