BMTC introduces new metro feeder routes

In a move aimed at improving the commuting experience for people, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced the introduction of new metro feeder services. These services are set to commence on Monday, July 15.

Non-AC buses will ply on these new routes. Route MF-43 will run from Konanakunte Cross to Konanakunte Cross via Uttarahalli, Indo-American Hybrid Farm Cross, Kariyanapalya, and Raghuvanahalli Cross. This route will operate with one bus, making 10 trips daily.

Another route, MF-43A, will also operate from Konanakunte Cross to Konanakunte Cross, covering Raghuvanahalli Cross, Kariyanapalya, Indo-American Hybrid Farm Cross, and Uttarahalli. This route will also have one bus, offering 10 trips daily.

Additionally, Route MF-35 will connect Kengeri TTMC to Gottigere NICE Road junction, traversing Srinivasapura Cross, Kariyanapalya, Karishma Hills, Raghuvanahlli Cross, Avalahalli BDA Layout, Anjanapura, and Gottigere NICE Road junction. This route will have four buses, ensuring comprehensive coverage and frequent trips.

