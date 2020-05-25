BMTC introduces new fare system

Bengaluru

25 May 2020 13:34 IST

Single trip ticket price ranges from ₹5 to ₹30

After coming under attack for forcing passengers to purchase a daily pass worth ₹70 for short distance travel, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Monday, introduced a new fare structure for those passengers buying tickets from conductors.

The Corporation has introduced ‘flat fare’ system with six slabs based on the distance. The minimum fare is ₹5 up to 2 kms travel. Passengers planning to travel for more than 41 kms need to buy ticket worth ₹30.

The new fares will come into effect from Tuesday.

C Shikha, MD of BMTC told The Hindu that new fares were announced after getting approval from the State government.

“To maintain social distancing and minimal contact between conductors and passengers, we had asked people to buy daily passes. However, we received complaints from various sections. For the benefit of passengers we have come out with new fare structure. We appeal to the passengers to tender exact change and buy tickets for single trip.”

The official said that the new system is introduced for time being and further decision on continuing it will be reviewed later. The official said that passengers can continue buying daily passes for unlimited travel.

After the State government relaxed lockdown norms, the BMTC is running close to 2000 buses every day. On an average, 1.5 lakh people are using the city buses services.

New fares introduced by the BMTC:

Upto 2kms: ₹5

3 to 4 kms: ₹10

5 to 6 kms: ₹15

7 to 14 kms: ₹20

15 to 40kms: ₹25

More than 41kms: ₹30