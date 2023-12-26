ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC inducts 100 electric buses in Bengaluru, to add 1,400 more e-buses by April 2024

December 26, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister inducts 100 electric buses in BMTC fleet in Bengaluru on December 26

The Hindu Bureau

The prototype of the Tata Motors electric bus. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) inducted 100 electric buses in its fleet, in Bengaluru on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Questioning the BJP for not introducing pro-people schemes during its rule, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that so far about 120 crore women have travelled in State transport corporation buses since the launch of Shakti, the scheme of free bus travel for women.

“About 40 lakh women belonging to all castes, communities and economic class travel free in BMTC buses daily. The BJP is criticising the free ride scheme for women. Why did they not bring this pro-people scheme when they were in power?” the Chief Minister said during a programme to induct 100 electric buses in the BMTC fleet in Bengaluru on December 26. The BMTC will get 1,400 electric buses by April 2024.

The Chief Minister said that due to guarantee schemes, the purchasing power of people has increased and economic activities in the State have increased.

“The labourers, women and farmers are saving a lot of money through these schemes and are using the savings for other household expenses. The economic condition of lakhs of families has improved.”

He pointed out that 4.30 crore people in Karnataka are directly benefitting from the guarantee schemes, and these people are being brought to the economic mainstream.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that while lakhs of families have been made economically independent, the BJP is criticising the schemes.

