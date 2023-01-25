BMTC hopes more than 10 lakh will download ‘Nimmbus’ app

January 25, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is all set to launch “Nimmbus” mobile app, which will help commuters in planning their trips, locating nearby bus stops, and checking arrival time of the bus, among other things.

The BMTC is hoping that once launched, more than 10 lakh commuters will start using the app. At present, 27 lakh commuters are using the city buses for commuting. During pre-COVID times, the ridership used to be more than 35 lakh per day.

Director (IT) of BMTC Surya Sen A.V. said, “We are attending to the glitches in planning and scheduling systems. Rectification measures will help in using the app with ease once it is made available in the public domain. The app will help the commuters in many ways starting with locating the nearest bus stop, planning their travel, fare charges and other features. Commuters will be able to share details about their travel with family members or friends using the SoS facility.”

However, commuters have to wait for some time to use the app for purchase of tickets or passes. “In a matter of two to three months, we will make a facility for purchase of tickets that will be made available for the commuters,” the official said.

More than 5,000 buses that are in the fleet of the corporation will be tracked to provide real time information for the commuters. Mr. Sen said around 20 of the fleet size will not come under “tracking system”. “Installation of GPS tracking systems has not been not done in buses that are old or identified for scrapping. Around 1,100 buses are not currently being tracked using tracking devices. The buses include 400-odd Volvo AC buses and an old fleet of more than 700 BSIII buses. These buses cannot be tracked. However, information on scheduled operations will be made available in the mobile app,” he said.

He added that no particular date has been fixed for launching the app. It is likely to be launched by the end of this month.

In 2016, the BMTC had launched a mobile app for providing real time information, but issues with the vendor supplying and operating tracking devices made it a futile exercise. The app was launched as part of an intelligent transport system. In 2019, the corporation made one more attempt by launching the “My BMTC app”.

The BMTC has worked for two years to bring out revised mobile apps. Multiple deadlines were missed to launch the app.

Under the Nirbhaya Scheme, the BMTC is spending ₹30 crore for various initiatives that include installation of cameras, tracking devices, panic button, mobile app and others.