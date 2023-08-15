ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC honours thoughtful Bengaluru bus crew for quenching thirst of passengers after social media post goes viral

August 15, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

The BMTC crew had thoughtfully placed a water container next to the driver’s seat, accompanied by a glass intended for the passengers

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

The crew of vehicle number KA57 F1192, operating on route No. 372F/1, had placed a water container next to the driver’s seat, along with a glass, for the benefit of passengers.

Following a post about a bus crew’s thoughtful act of keeping a water can on board to satisfy thirst of passengers, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) showed its appreciation by honouring the crew.

On June 1, The Hindu had shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about a bus on the Kempegowda Bus Station to Nisarga Badavane route. The crew had placed a water container next to the driver’s seat, along with a glass, for the benefit of passengers.

The post went viral, garnering appreciation from online users who urged the BMTC authorities to reward the crew’s commendable initiative. In response, the BMTC reached out to this reporter, traced the bus and the crew members who had taken the initiative.

The BMTC stated: “In the vehicle with registration number KA57 F1192, operating on route No. 372F/1, the crew kept a water can every day in the vehicle for the convenience of passengers.”

On August 14, Sathyavathi G., Managing Director of BMTC, along with senior officials felicitated the crew — driver Srishaila Bhimappa Mandageri and conductor Parushuram Rathore — of the bus belonging to depot number 27.

Parushuram Rathore said, “We never anticipated that our initiative would gain recognition. Our decision to place a water can and glass in the bus was primarily driven by the scorching summer, foreseeing the thirst of numerous passengers. Receiving this acknowledgement brings me great joy.”

A total of 12 staff members, who had garnered praise from passengers for their commuter-friendly attitude, were honoured by Sathyavathi G., Managing Director of BMTC, in Bengaluru on August 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 12 staff members, who had garnered praise from passengers for their commuter-friendly attitude, were honoured by Ms Sathyavathi, who presented them with cash rewards and letters of appreciation, at the BMTC head office in Shantinagar.

