BMTC hikes fares for Vajra services from January 1

December 30, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

For over a year, the BMTC offered concessional fare for travelling in Vajra AC buses

The Hindu Bureau

BMTC said revision has been done due to increased fuel prices and keeping in view the financial interest of the corporation. | Photo Credit: file photo

After providing discounts to travel in Vajra AC bus services, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has hiked the fares.

From January 1, the monthly pass price will be increased from ₹1,500 to ₹1,800. Daily pass price will be up by ₹20 from existing ₹100 to ₹120. The ticket fare for ordinary monthly pass holders to travel in Vajra services will be hiked from ₹20 to ₹25. The ticket fare for senior citizens ordinary monthly pass holders to travel in Vajra services will be increased from ₹20 to ₹25. The official said last year, the ticket fares applicable in Vajra services slashed by 34% and the same has been withdrawn.

A press release from the BMTC said revision has been done due to increased fuel prices and keeping in view the financial interest of the corporation. The release also said facilities provided to monthly pass holders (ordinary) and senior citizen monthly pass holders (ordinary) to travel in Vajra services on Sundays have been withdrawn.

A BMTC official said, “Last year, fares of the Vajra buses were reduced to boost ridership as it dropped to a great extent after the outbreak of the pandemic. It was a temporary arrangement. Now, a decision has been taken to revoke the concession given on the ticket to bring down the operational cost.”

