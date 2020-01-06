BMTC forms team to ascertain cause of accident

The BMTC officials suspect that while the cause of accident could be brake failure as alleged by the driver, it could also be owing to the fact that Venkatesh may have lost control of the vehicle while on the slope.

An official of the BMTC said: “The driver has informed the police that brake failure is the reason, but it is hard to believe. Usually, at the depot level itself, technical issues get rectified whenever drivers raise the issue. The accident occurred on a slope, and it is possible that he lost control of the vehicle. We will know for sure once we get results of the probe.” The corporation has suspended the depot manager and assistant work superintendent.

According to the BMTC officials, Venkatesh has been with the corporation for 10 to 12 years and has not been involved in an accident until Monday morning. BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha told The Hindu that a team of mechanical staff will inspect the bus to ascertain the reason for the accident. “We will know the reason only after the team submits a report.”

The bus bearing registration number KA 57 F 696 was inducted into the fleet six years ago. Officials said an ex gratia of ₹25,000 will be given to the families of the deceased. The BMTC will also bear the medical expenses of the injured.