BMTC extends service of Hebbal-Shivajinagar buses till Kodigehalli Gate  

July 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The services of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses plying between Hebbal and Shivajinagar (as starting and ending points) have been extended till Kodigehalli Gate due to ongoing construction works in Hebbal. The move came after many passengers faced troubles trying to catch buses from the bus stop near Hebbal police station.

As the work to add a ramp to Hebbal flyover began, traffic police imposed restrictions on the service road from Monday, July 3. As a result, the buses were starting and stopping at the CBI stop on Monday and the first half of Tuesday.

“There was no intimation of any kind from BMTC. I waited near the usual stop in Hebbal for half an hour. Along with me, many regular commuters kept wondering why the bus was not coming. Later, I took an auto rickshaw and then I noticed that bus was plying from CBI stop,” said Vimala Kumari, a senior citizen.

“We have decided to extend the services up until Kodigehalli Gate so that there is no inconvenience to the passengers. This will continue until the work gets completed,” said an official of BMTC.

