ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC extends service of Hebbal-Shivajinagar buses till Kodigehalli Gate  

July 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the work to add a ramp to Hebbal flyover began, traffic police had imposed restrictions on the service road from Monday, July 3

The Hindu Bureau

The services of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses plying between Hebbal and Shivajinagar (as starting and ending points) have been extended till Kodigehalli Gate due to ongoing construction works in Hebbal. The move came after many passengers faced troubles trying to catch buses from the bus stop near Hebbal police station. 

As the work to add a ramp to Hebbal flyover began, traffic police imposed restrictions on the service road from Monday, July 3. As a result, the buses were starting and stopping at the CBI stop on Monday and the first half of Tuesday. 

“There was no intimation of any kind from BMTC. I waited near the usual stop in Hebbal for half an hour. Along with me, many regular commuters kept wondering why the bus was not coming. Later, I took an auto rickshaw and then I noticed that bus was plying from CBI stop,” said Vimala Kumari, a senior citizen. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have decided to extend the services up until Kodigehalli Gate so that there is no inconvenience to the passengers. This will continue until the work gets completed,” said an official of BMTC. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US