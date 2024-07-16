BMTC employee found dead in Bengaluru

A 42-year-old assistant at the BMTC’s recruitment section allegedly died by suicide inside a storeroom on the third floor of the BMTC building in Shanthinagar on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Mahesh Ukkali, a resident of Kengeri. The incident came to light when Ukkali’s family came looking for him at the office on Tuesday afternoon.

The security officer at the BMTC said Ukkali took the storeroom’s key by signing in the register on Monday around 11 a.m. and hadn’t returned it. When the BMTC officials checked the storeroom, the light was on, but it was locked from the inside. The staff broke open the lock and found Ukkali dead inside.

The police have sent his body for postmortem. The Wilson Garden police have filed an unnatural death report (UDR) after taking a complaint from his wife.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

