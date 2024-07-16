ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC employee found dead in Bengaluru

Published - July 16, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old assistant at the BMTC’s recruitment section allegedly died by suicide inside a storeroom on the third floor of the BMTC building in Shanthinagar on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the deceased as Mahesh Ukkali, a resident of Kengeri. The incident came to light when Ukkali’s family came looking for him at the office on Tuesday afternoon.

The security officer at the BMTC said Ukkali took the storeroom’s key by signing in the register on Monday around 11 a.m. and hadn’t returned it. When the BMTC officials checked the storeroom, the light was on, but it was locked from the inside. The staff broke open the lock and found Ukkali dead inside.

The police have sent his body for postmortem. The Wilson Garden police have filed an unnatural death report (UDR) after taking a complaint from his wife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US