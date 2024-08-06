BMTC electric bus catches fire in Bengaluru

Amidst traffic chaos during heavy rains, an electric bus of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) heading towards Goraguntepalya caught fire after breaking down near Hebbal BWSSB office on Monday, August 5, 2024 night.

As passengers got down minutes before fumes started coming out of the vehicle, no one was hurt in the incident.

The bus was on the way from Tin Factory to Goraguntepalya .

As heavy rains led to inundation on the city’s roads, the bus came to a halt. The driver attempted to start the bus multiple times, but it did not move. All passengers were asked to deboard the bus and were shifted to another bus.

A few minutes later, fumes started coming out of the bus. The driver Dasharath and conductor Narasimha Raju stepped out of the bus and fire started. Fire safety officials were called and they managed to douse the fire.

