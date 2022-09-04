BMTC driver’s death: Depot manager suspended in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 04, 2022 18:02 IST

In connection with the alleged suicide of a driver attached to the Channasandra depot, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended the depot manager Mallikarjuna.

A few days ago, driver Holabasappa Chinchankandi was found dead and it was suspected that he had taken the extreme step owing to alleged harassment by the depot manager.

Various organisations and family members of the deceased staged protests demanding justice. A case was also registered against the depot manager.

Following an FIR against the depot manager, the management has suspended him pending inquiry.

An assistant traffic superintendent of the depot, Mahadev Daboji, also has been suspended for allegedly being involved in corrupt practices. A senior official of the BMTC said the investigation is on and further action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has welcomed the decision of the BMTC.

