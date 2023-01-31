ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC driver found dead in lodge

January 31, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old BMTC driver was found dead in a lodge in Kengeri under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Putte Gowda, a native of Channapatna. He ventured out on Monday to work and checked into the lodge..

On Tuesday, the staff found no response from inside and broke open the door to find him dead. The police shifted the body for post-mortem. The police recovered his mobile phone to analyse call record details and messages to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step.

They are also checking the CCTV footage at the lodge to find out whether anyone visited him during his stay.

( Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help).

