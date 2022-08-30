BMTC driver found dead; AAP demands justice

He had accused depot manager of harassment

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 30, 2022 23:00 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party and other organisations staged a protest on Tuesday demanding justice for the dependents of an employee of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), who allegedly committed suicide. The protesters alleged that harassment by depot managers had forced him to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday, at Rajareshwarinagar depot, AAP members staged a protest along with the body of Holabasappa Chinchanakandi, 48. The protesters alleged that Chinchanakandi took the extreme step after being harassed by depot manager Mallikarjunaiah.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Seema, wife of the deceased, the police have filed an FIR. Sources said Chinchanakandi had left a note blaming the depot manager.

AAP accused the depot manager of demanding bribes for giving trips and leaves to the bus crew. AAP leader Mohan Dasari said that harassment led to suicide of Chinchankandi. The protesters demanded compensation of ₹50 lakh for the dependents and suspension of the depot manager.

After BMTC officials intervened along with police officials, the body was taken for the last rites.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Reacting to the incident, MD of BMTC, G Sathyavthi told The Hindu, “The employee recently received a silver medal for his outstanding work. After the incident, the police are investigating the matter and we too have carried out an inquiry. After the investigation, necessary action will be taken.” 

