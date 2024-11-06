BMTC driver dies of heart attack while on duty, conductor averts potential accident

The presence of mind of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor averted a major accident when he took over the wheels of the bus after the driver tragically lost his life due to a sudden heart attack while driving on November 6.

The driver, Kiran Kumar, was operating vehicle KA 57 F-4007 on route 256 M/1 during his final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura when the incident occurred, according to BMTC.

Mr. Kumar, a driver from BMTC’s Depot 40, collapsed at the wheel due to a heart attack.

In the bus CCTV footage, where the whole incident has been recorded, it can be seen that Mr. Kumar, who is driving the bus, suddenly collapses. In swift response, the bus conductor, Obalesh, is seen rushing to the steering wheel and managing to bring the vehicle to a safe halt, ensuring the safety of all passengers aboard, even as he is seen trying to reach out to Mr. Kumar.

“This quick-thinking action by Mr. Obalesh averted what could have been a major accident. Following the incident, Mr. Obalesh took Mr. Kumar to the nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that Mr. Kumar had succumbed to the heart attack,” officials said.

In a statement, BMTC expressed its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Kumar’s family and colleagues. “BMTC officials visited his family to extend their sympathies and offered financial assistance to help with funeral arrangements. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Kumar’s family during this difficult time. We are grateful for his years of service and dedication,” a BMTC statement said.

