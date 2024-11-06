 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC driver dies of heart attack while on duty, conductor averts potential accident

The driver, Kiran Kumar, was operating vehicle KA 57 F-4007 on route 256 M/1 during his final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura when the incident occurred, according to BMTC

Updated - November 06, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Conductor Mr. Obalesh.

Conductor Mr. Obalesh. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The presence of mind of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor averted a major accident when he took over the wheels of the bus after the driver tragically lost his life due to a sudden heart attack while driving on November 6.

The driver, Kiran Kumar, was operating vehicle KA 57 F-4007 on route 256 M/1 during his final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura when the incident occurred, according to BMTC.

Mr. Kumar, a driver from BMTC’s Depot 40, collapsed at the wheel due to a heart attack.

In the bus CCTV footage, where the whole incident has been recorded, it can be seen that Mr. Kumar, who is driving the bus, suddenly collapses. In swift response, the bus conductor, Obalesh, is seen rushing to the steering wheel and managing to bring the vehicle to a safe halt, ensuring the safety of all passengers aboard, even as he is seen trying to reach out to Mr. Kumar.

“This quick-thinking action by Mr. Obalesh averted what could have been a major accident. Following the incident, Mr. Obalesh took Mr. Kumar to the nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that Mr. Kumar had succumbed to the heart attack,” officials said.

In a statement, BMTC expressed its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Kumar’s family and colleagues. “BMTC officials visited his family to extend their sympathies and offered financial assistance to help with funeral arrangements. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Kumar’s family during this difficult time. We are grateful for his years of service and dedication,” a BMTC statement said.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Related Topics

accident (general) / disaster and accident / heart disease

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.