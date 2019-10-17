BMTC driver assaulted

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver was beaten up allegedly by a taxi driver near Marathahalli bridge on Tuesday. The taxi driver also smashed the windshield of the bus, said the police.

The victim, Manjunath V. (35), was heading to Majestic from Kodigehalli when the taxi driver accused him of driving rashly. He intercepted the bus and parked his car in front of it. “He then boarded the the bus and assaulted Manjunath,” said a police officer.

A few passengers came to Manjunath’s rescue, following which the taxi driver left. A case has been registered and the police are now on the lookout for the taxi driver.