BMTC driver assaulted over trivial row in Bengaluru

April 07, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

A BMTC bus conductor-cum-driver sustained injuries after an armed gang attacked him over a trivial row at the KS layout bus stand recently. The victim, Nagendra, sustained multiple injuries to his head, eyes and hand, and was admitted to hospital.

According to the police, the victim had returned from his night shift to the bus stand and slept in the bus. The accused, armed with weapons, came to the bus stand and created a ruckus, which disturbed Nagendra, who was sleeping. Nagendra shouted at them objecting to their unruly behaviour.

Enraged by this, the gang attacked Nagendra after a heated argument and then fled the scene after the other staff rushed to Nagendra’s help, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the KS Layout police have registered a case of assault against the accused and efforts are on to track them down based on the CCTV camera footage, a senior police official said.