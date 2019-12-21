BMTC driver arrested for acid attack on colleague

The Bagalagunte police, on Saturday, arrested a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver and his friend for allegedly throwing acid on a woman while she was heading for work. The victim, Indira, is a BMTC conductor. She is being treated for burn injuries on her face, shoulders and back.

The BMTC driver, Arun Nayak, is the woman’s brother-in-law, said the police. “We were able to crack the case quickly based on a vital clue provided by a neighbour of the woman, who saw him moving suspiciously in the area prior to the attack. Analysis of CCTV footage and call record details corroborated the neighbour’s account,” said the police.

Arun, a resident of Gayatri Nagar, was married to Indira’s sister. “He was also close to the victim, but got upset when she started avoiding him over the last few months. This led to frequent fights between them,” the police added.

Arun allegedly tried to kill her six months ago when he knocked her down with his two-wheeler. Indira escaped with minor injuries.

On December 19, he allegedly procured acid illegally and enlisted the help of his friend Kumar, 39. He allegedly asked Kumar to accompany him on his two-wheeler to Indira’s house.

Police said, “Kumar did not know about the attack until Arun confronted the victim and poured acid on her before speeding away.” Kumar has been arrested for abetment.

The duo have been taken into custody.