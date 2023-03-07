BMTC confident of launching mobile app using Nirbhaya fund by March end

March 07, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

After an inordinate delay, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is confident of launching a mobile app with safety features for women passengers by March.

Under the Nirbhaya Scheme, the corporation had received funds of ₹56.07 crore to implement various project that include launching a mobile app with SoS and other women safety measures. Other projects that were sanctioned under the scheme are installation of CCTV cameras inside the buses, vehicle tracking system, passenger information system, self defence training for 2,810 women employees and gender sensitisation. The corporation has utilised funds to the extent of ₹22.28 crore.

G. Sathyavathi, MD, BMTC said, “Funds sanctioned under Nirbhaya Scheme provide a safe environment for women to travel in public transport. We have utilised the funds for installation of CCTV cameras in our buses. Already, fitment is done in 5,000 buses. Installation of devices for tracking vehicles has also been done using the fund. Another project which is part of Nirbhaya fund is launching the mobile app that provides safety features for women travellers. By March, we will launch the app.”

She added that the passenger information system will be made available at 500 points for the benefit of the passengers. She further said, “Due to various factors such as COVID-19, short supply in semiconductor chips, issues with hardware supplies and others, execution was delayed. The app will be launched once we achieve more accuracy on tracking buses. By March, we have planned to launch the app for public usage.”

The app, which is under testing, has features such as identifying the nearest bus stop, journey planner, tracking a route, fare calculator, purchase of tickets and passes.

“The application will be used by lakhs of people in the city. Considering the magnitude of the usage of the app in the coming days, we have to achieve accuracy of data to make the application more useful for the general public. To achieve the desired accuracy on the data which is AI-backed, we need some time. We are on the job and will shortly introduce the mobile app. Other than primary functions such as real time information on bus arrivals, trip planning and others, the app provides various safety features that include SoS, informing a near one about the bus in which they are travelling and route,” A.V.Surya Sen, Director (IT), BMTC.