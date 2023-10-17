BMTC conductor suspended for misusing Shakti scheme

October 17, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Bengaluru

On Monday, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) suspended a conductor after a viral video showed him allegedly issuing extra tickets under the Shakti scheme (providing free bus travel for women in the state) for additional incentives.

A BMTC official said that the conductor had been called to the BMTC Central office and the higher officials conducted a thorough inquiry.

Prakash Arjuna Kotyala, driver-cum-conductor, who was working on Route No. 242B (Majestic-Tavarekere), was then suspended from service.

“From the day of implementation of the scheme till now, the organisation has issued appropriate directives and circulars regarding implementation and proper management of the scheme of the government and is continuously striving to provide free and effective transport service to the passengers and also proper guidance/training to the driving staff,” the BMTC said in a release.

