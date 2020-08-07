BMTC conductor succumbs to COVID-19

A 42-year-old conductor of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, died on Friday. “He was working in Peenya depot and had been on leave since July 15,” said a BMTC official.

To date, five BMTC employees, including bus crew, have succumbed to COVID-19.

According to officials, 293 employees contracted COVID-19, of whom 216 have been discharged. Among the active cases, 31 employees are in home quarantine.