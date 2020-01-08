BMTC conductor assaulted

A BMTC conductor was attacked by a man on a moped when he tried to intervene in a fight between him and the bus driver. The conductor, Madesha, 39, sustained multiple injuries on the head, hands and legs, and is being treated at M.S. Ramaiah Hospital, said the police.

The incident took place on Monday when the BMTC bus was heading to Hebbal. According to the police, at BEL Circle, the driver started manoeuvring the bus to take a U-turn.

“Murthy, 31, who was on a moped, rebuked the bus driver for rash driving. This led to an argument. Murthy parked his moped in front of the bus and forced the driver to step out,” said a police officer.

The two men started arguing in the middle of the road. As traffic was being held up, and passengers were getting restless, Madesha got out of the bus to intervene. When he tried to pacify Murthy, the latter allegedly picked up a log of wood and attacked the conductor repeatedly.

“Madesha was rendered unconscious by a severe blow on the head,” the police officer added.

The driver and a few passengers caught Murthy while others took Madesha to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital. The Jalahalli police have arrested Murthy and charged him under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused is a tender coconut vendor. He claims that he chased the bus from Yeshwantpur to BEL Circle as the driver had tried to knock him down,” said the police.