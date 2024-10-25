ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC conductor assaulted by passenger in Bengaluru 

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor from depot-19 was attacked on duty during lunch break near the Tin Factory bus stop recently, following a dispute that occurred three days earlier between a passenger and the conductor.

A release by BMTC stated that an unidentified individual entered the bus and struck the conductor on his head with a stone. In response, the conductor and the driver immediately pursued the attacker. With the assistance of other employees from the corporation, they were able to apprehend the suspect and brought him back onto the bus.

“Upon questioning, the assailant disclosed that he travelled on the same bus three days earlier. During that journey, he had an argument with the conductor about displaying a monthly pass, which seemed to have motivated the attack,” the release stated.

The injured conductor was sent to C.V. Raman Hospital by the depot manager and the traffic controller for medical attention. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged by the BMTC officials at the Mahadevapura police station against the attacker, identified as Hemanth. He has since been taken into police custody, officials said.

