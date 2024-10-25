GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC conductor assaulted by passenger in Bengaluru 

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor from depot-19 was attacked on duty during lunch break near the Tin Factory bus stop recently, following a dispute that occurred three days earlier between a passenger and the conductor.

A release by BMTC stated that an unidentified individual entered the bus and struck the conductor on his head with a stone. In response, the conductor and the driver immediately pursued the attacker. With the assistance of other employees from the corporation, they were able to apprehend the suspect and brought him back onto the bus.

“Upon questioning, the assailant disclosed that he travelled on the same bus three days earlier. During that journey, he had an argument with the conductor about displaying a monthly pass, which seemed to have motivated the attack,” the release stated.

The injured conductor was sent to C.V. Raman Hospital by the depot manager and the traffic controller for medical attention. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged by the BMTC officials at the Mahadevapura police station against the attacker, identified as Hemanth. He has since been taken into police custody, officials said.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.