BMTC collects ₹2 lakh fine from ticketless passengers

BENGALURU

26 August 2021 13:56 IST

The checking staff of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) checked 17,799 trips, penalised 1,704 ticketless passengers and collected a total of ₹2,67,950/- as penalty, and booked 1,188 cases against conductors for dereliction of duty in July 2021.

The checking staff also penalised four male passengers for occupying seats reserved for lady passengers and imposed a fine of ₹400.

Advertising

Advertising