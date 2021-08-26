BengaluruBENGALURU 26 August 2021 13:56 IST
Comments
BMTC collects ₹2 lakh fine from ticketless passengers
Updated: 26 August 2021 13:56 IST
The checking staff of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) checked 17,799 trips, penalised 1,704 ticketless passengers and collected a total of ₹2,67,950/- as penalty, and booked 1,188 cases against conductors for dereliction of duty in July 2021.
The checking staff also penalised four male passengers for occupying seats reserved for lady passengers and imposed a fine of ₹400.
More In Bengaluru
Read more...