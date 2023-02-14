BMTC cannot reduce pay scale even after downgrading cadre of employee on suffering disabilities: Karnataka High Court

February 14, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) cannot reduce the pay scale of an employee, even after downgrading the cadre or shifting to different posts to give lighter work on suffering disability of 40% or more while in service, said the High Court of Karnataka.

“It was but required for the road transport corporation to make Section 47 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995, applicable and once an employee’s cadre is downgraded and/or he is shifted to some other post, the pay scale and service benefits as mandated under first proviso to Section 47 be protected,” the court said.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing a petition filed by M.B. Jayadevaiah, who was earlier working as a driver and later shifted to the post of office helper on suffering more than 40% disability due to a bus accident in 1999.

The BMTC had accepted the petitioner’s plea for giving lighter work by changing his cadre due to his disability. However, the BMTC, citing its internal norm, had also reduced his pay scale to that of the cadre to which he was posted to after disability.

However, the court said that BMTC’s internal norms cannot be applied for reducing the pay scale as the 1995 Act protected the pay scale and other benefits of the disabled employee even after downgrading of the cadre.