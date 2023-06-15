ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC buses run over two labourers

June 15, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

One of the two BMTC buses that ran over two labourers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Two labourers were killed on the spot after they were run over by two BMTC buses on the Ring Road near Laggere on Tuesday (June 13) evening. According to the police, the victims were returning home, walking on Laggere ring road near Kempe Gowda arch.

They were crossing the road when they were hit by a BMTC bus, and as they fell down they came under the wheels of another BMTC bus. The Rajajinagar traffic police arrested both drivers, charging them with causing death due to negligence.

The deceased have been identified as Kuntappa, aged around 35 and living in Kempe Gowda Layout and Thimme Gowda, 38, a resident of Maya Sandra and working as a daily wage construction labourer. The deceased hailed from Koppal and had come to the city a month ago.

